Priest tells Sara Duterte to address tensions with respect, dignity

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte should deal with conflicts and disagreements with respect and dignity, especially when discussing the deceased, a priest said on Saturday.

According to Fr. Joel Saballa of the Diocese of Novaliches, the Catholic Church teaches the importance of showing respect to the sanctity of life.

“It is important to approach statements that involve desecration of human remains with reverence and respect, especially in the context of Catholic teachings on the dignity of the deceased and the sanctity of life,” Fr. Saballa said in an interview with Veritas.

“It is essential to remember that even individuals with whom we may have disagreements or conflicts deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, both in life and in death,” the priest added.

This came after Duterte said in her press conference on Friday that she would exhume the remains of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from the Libingan ng mga Bayani and throw it to the West Philippine Sea if attacks from the current administration will continue.

Transfer of the remains

Sara asked Sen. Imee Marcos if they have already forgotten that it was former president Rodrigo Duterte who allowed the transfer of the remains of Marcos Sr. to the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016. The burial was met with a lot of criticisms from progressives, especially the families of victims of the atrocities of Martial Law.

Further, many lawmakers on Friday also criticized Duterte’s statement, calling her “desperate” and “insolent.” They also said that this was a diversionary tactic to avoid answering the allegations thrown at her on the misuse of the funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during her stint as the secretary.

The vice president’s press conference on Friday bore many tirades against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The priest also underscored the importance of forgiveness, peaceful dialogue and understanding in resolving conflict and indifferences.

“In times of controversy or discord, it is crucial to seek solutions through peaceful dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation, rather than through actions that promote further division or hostility,” Fr. Saballa noted.

Sara Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have continued to take jabs at each other, with the latter previously claiming that he was “deceived” after Duterte denied that the two of them are friends.

The vice president previously said that she was never friends with Marcos Jr. to begin with, and they only got to know each other when they were running mates under the “Uniteam” ticket in the 2022 elections.

