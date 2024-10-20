UV nab 3rd straight win in dominant victory over CIT-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers extended their unbeaten run in the CESAFI Season 24, overpowering the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 95-75, on Saturday night, October 19, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers’ win strengthened their position at the top of the standings, joining the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in a three-way tie, each boasting an unblemished 3-0 record.

UV’s offensive onslaught was ignited early on, courtesy of head coach Gary Cortes’ game plan, which saw his team surge to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter, 29-18.

The Green Lancers maintained their stranglehold throughout the first half, building a commanding 15-point advantage, 52-37, by halftime.

Deficit

Despite CIT-U’s reputation for its grittiness this season, the Wildcats momentarily trimmed the deficit to seven, 60-53, early in the second half of their CESAFI game.

However, UV quickly responded. Aware of their lapse in their half court defense, Cortes regrouped his squad, and the Lancers reasserted their dominance, pushing the lead back to 15 points, 69-54.

From there, they never looked back, extending the margin to as many as 30 points, 93-63, before the final buzzer.

The Green Lancers’ offensive barrage was spearheaded by Raul Gentallan, who delivered an all-around performance, finishing with a game-high 21 points, along with four rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Gentallan from Bukidnon showcased his efficiency, shooting an impressive 70 percent from the field (7-of-10) and going a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Balanced attack

Reigning Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda contributed 15 points, six rebounds, and two steals, while Rovello Robles, making his season debut for the defending champions, made an immediate impact with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Froiland Maglasang added 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to round out the Lancers’ balanced attack.

“So far, despite our 3-0 record, we’ve had moments where we struggled in one quarter or another,” said Cortes after the game.

“We hope to find more consistency moving forward, playing quality basketball from start to finish. But our veterans delivered when it mattered.”

On the opposing side, Jerian Abello led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Edgar Steven Sajol added 13.

Nono Matthew Paras and team captain Josiah Gideon Villamayor chipped in 12 and 10 points, respectively, as CIT-U fell to 1-3 in the CESAFI team standings, joining the USPF Panthers and UP Cebu Fighting Maroons at the bottom of the table.

