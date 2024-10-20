Lapu-Lapu City’s free medicines program starts on Monday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Starting on Monday, October 21, senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu City will already be allowed to source their maintenance and prescription medicines from a privately owned pharmacy.

Mayor Junard Chan said that patients, who are admitted to the Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, can also secure medicines from Rose Pharmacy if the drugs that they need are unavailable at the hospital’s pharmacy.

“Pasyente sa atong District Hospitals ug Senior Citizens dili na mag problema asa mokuha sa tambal nga dili available sa atong Lapu-lapu City pharmacy,” Chan said in an advisory which he posted on his social media page on Friday.

In order to avail of the city’s free medicines program, senior citizens or the admitted patient will have to present their prescriptions to the district hospital’s pharmacy.

Chan said that if the needed drug is unavailable, the pharmacist will indicate this on the prescription that will later on be endorsed to the nearby Malasakit Center for the issuance of a Guarantee Letter and Monitoring Charges for Outsourcing Services (MCOS).

These documents, together with the Identification Card of the patient or his/her authorized representative will then be presented to the three branches of the Rose Pharmacy that are located in Gun-ob, Tamiya, and Marina Mall in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan said that program beneficiaries can avail of medicines worth P5, 000 each.

“Ang validity period, sulod lang sa panahon nga admitted ang pasyente,” Chan said.

For senior citizens who are taking maintenance medicines, Chan said they are qualified to receive P3, 000 worth of assistance every six months or a total of P6, 000 for the entire year.

