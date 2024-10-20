Cebuano para triathlete Alex Silverio shines in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Alex Niño Silverio, a Cebuano para triathlete, once again proved that resilience and grit can overcome any obstacle after his silver medal finish in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Cup in Chiba, Japan.

Competing against top-tier athletes, Silverio claimed the silver medal in the men’s PTS4 race on Saturday, October 19, waving the Philippine flag on the international stage.

Silverio, a left-arm amputee, finished the Olympic-distance race—designed for para athletes—with a remarkable time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, and 7 seconds.

ALSO READ:

Cebuano para triathlete out to prove a point in Asian C’ships

Silverio bags bronze in 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Championships

FACES OF CEBU: Alex Niño Silverio, 31, amputee triathlete

He crossed the finish line just behind Japan’s Keiya Kaneko, who took home the gold with a time of 1:09:27.

Silverio’s finish placed him ahead of four other competitors in his category, including Japan’s Chikara Ara, who secured the bronze in 1:17:09.

For Silverio, this victory was more than just a podium finish—it was the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance, and a relentless spirit.

His journey to Chiba was no ordinary race; it was a redemption for his bronze medal finish in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Championships held in Subic Bay earlier this year.

“For my long-time career as a para triathlete, this race is so memorable for me. My first international podium finish, organized by Asia and World Triathlon,” Silverio wrote.

Silverio isn’t just part of the Philippine team in triathlon, but also one of the elite products of veteran coach Roland Remolino of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold here in Cebu.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP