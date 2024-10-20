USC, UC top day one of CESAFI athletics meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors’ women’s team and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ men’s team made a strong start in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) athletics meet, leading the medal tally after the first day of hostilities at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Saturday, October 19.

The USC Warriors’ women’s team captured five gold and five silver medals, while the UC Webmasters’ men’s team secured four golds, six silvers, and four bronzes, positioning both squads at the top of the medal standings in their respective divisions.

USC’s dominant performance in the women’s events was spearheaded by Michelle Zamora, who showcased her endurance by winning the 3,000-meter walk, as well as the 1,500m and 3,000m runs.

Teammates Kristine Tabarno and Vylotte Kaye Alvez also contributed to the gold haul, triumphing in the 100m and 400m hurdles, respectively, with each also earning a silver in other races.

Gold Medalists

The rest of USC’s gold medalists in the men’s side were Jhon Eduard Gopo (5k walkathon men’s), Christian Jerald Meguillo high jump men’s), and Jhon Marc Dizon (3,000m steeple chase men’s).

On the other hand, UC’s gold medalists were Vincent Renz Linamas (shot put men’s), Jumar Torremocha (110m hurdles men’s), Haillie Feidacan (200m men’s), and Mark Mahinay (1,500m men’s).

Its women’s gold medalists were Judy Grace Repeso (shot put women’s) and Krystal Villanueva (high jump women’s).

The other notable performances from other schools were Angelica Mae Auman of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) who topped the 200m and 400m women’s middle distance runs, while her teammate Kier Winrch Ponpon topped the 400m hurdles. UCLM also grabbed three silvers and four bronzes.

High School Division

In the high school division, USC Basic Education (USC-BED) had a strong showing, with its girls’ team collecting five golds, five silvers, and two bronzes, while the boys’ team secured one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes, putting USC-BED at the top of the high school standings.

USC-BED’s gold medalists were Juliana Nicole Loberanis who ruled the high jump and 400m hurdles along with a silver medal in the 100m hurdles. Her teammate Mellanie Pulgo topped the 1,500m and 3,000m runs.

Angelica Avila and Cody Blake Renejane lorded the 5,000m walkathon and 1,500m run, respectively.

UC harvested a 3-1-3 from its girls team and a 2-2-3 tally from its boys team in yesterday’s action.

UC’s gold medalists were Alyssa Daffodil Tabar (100m hurdles girls), Keen Amber Tutor (200m girls), Angel Jia Sevilleno (400m girls), Andre Myles Tutor (200m boys), and Sean Kyle Carillo 400m boys).

UCLM hauled two gold medals courtesy of Kestian Ceniza (5,000m walk boys) and Princess Joyce Bontuyan (shot put girls), while Noah Brandon Aquino was the lone gold medalist for the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) from his first place finish in the 110m hurdles.

The Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown nabbed three gilts from Jerish Saint Sumalinog (high jump boys), Keith Aldridge Ruales (shot put boys), and Justin Dela Cruz (3,000m steeple chase boys).

