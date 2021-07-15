LPG tank fire due to leaking hose injures 35-year-old man in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public are reminded to regularly check their LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) tanks and hoses connecting to their gas stoves to prevent fire incidents from happening.

Ramil Ayuman, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head, said this after a 35-year-old man suffered first and second degree burns on his face and arms, after his LPG tank caught fire due to a leaking hose connected to the gas stove inside his house in Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021.

CDRRMO responders treated June Bijasa of his burns, said Ayuman in post at the CDRRMO Facebook page.

“Luwas ra ang biktima human ni-ulbo ang lutuanan sa pamilyang Bijasa diha nahimutang sa Imus road sa Barangay Zapatera,” read the post.

(The victim is safe after he suffered burns when the cooking area (LPG tank, stove) caught fire in their home in Imus Road, Barangay Zapatera, Cebu City.)

According to Ayuman, a leak in the hose connecting the LPG to the gas stove was what started the fire that hurt Bijasa.

Ayuman reminded the public to regularly check their LPG tank for a possible leak so as to avoid similar incidents.

He further said that gas regulators should be replaced every 10 years or as soon as it would be due for replacement.

“Kinahanlan regular check sa LPG if naay leaking. It can be determined kay mo bubbles man na ang hose if naay leak. Gas regulators should be replaced every 10 years if tan-aw nimo noticeable nga ilisan bisan wa pa mag 10 years, ilisi dayon,” he said.

Meanwhile, SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, Cebu City Fire Office spokesperson, said that the public should also clean their kitchen and cooking areas as a way to prevent fire incidents.

“Always maintain cleanliness sa atong stove and lpg hose. Dapat limpyo gyud na pirmi para di mo build up ang oil nga maoy cause sa fire,” Villanueva said.

(Always maintain cleanliness on our stove and LPG hose. They should be clean always so as to avoid oil buildup, which can cause a fire.)

“Also need pod nato e check regularly ang LPG hose ug naa ba leak,” he said.

(We also need to regularly check the LPG hose for any leaks.)

RELATED STORY

Firefighters looking into what caused Balamban fire

/dbs