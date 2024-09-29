MPBA Season 3: Void halts Metro Cars’ five-game winning streak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Void handed Metro Cars a stunning upset, ending their five-game winning streak with a 98-92 victory in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 on Saturday, September 28, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Gymnasium.

Jhon Rey Gequilan erupted for 37 points to lead Void in the upset. Gequilan also contributed eight rebounds and six assists in his all-around performance, propelling Void to their win.

Byron Lawton provided solid support with 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Doyle Molit chipped in 15 points and seven boards. The win improved Void’s record to 4-1 in the premier division, allowing them to leapfrog Metro Cars for the top spot in the standings.

READ: Matias Foodhaus, Void secure narrow wins in MPBA Season 3

Despite the loss, Metro Cars’ Dwight Godinez had an impressive outing, finishing with 20 points, seven assists, and four rebounds as Metro Cars dropped to a 5-1 slate.

Welec 131, Urestore 97

In the other MPBA premier division game, Welec cruised to their third win in six outings, dismantling Urestore with a dominant 131-97 victory.

READ: Paras powers Steadfast Builders to first win with 28-point explosion

Seven Welec players scored in double figures, led by Etnies Gabato with 22 points. Bryan Gomez added 18 points, while Mark Monte and Alexis Pedroso contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

John Paul Banono and Carlo Bacalso both tallied 11 points, with Roel Tumo rounding out the balanced attack with 10 points. Urestore’s Benson Culango posted an impressive double-double, registering 35 points and 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Urestore from falling to 1-4 in the standings.

READ: Metrocars maintain unbeaten streak in MPBA Season 3 with dominant win

Matia’s Foodhaus 117, Purexfit Cebu 87

In the elite division of the MPBA, Matia’s Foodhaus secured a commanding 117-87 win over Purexfit Cebu, thanks to a 35-point explosion from Kyle Dajalos.

Joshua Himang added 19 points to help Matia’s improve to an even 2-2 record, while Purexfit Cebu remained winless at 0-4.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP