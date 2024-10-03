Chess: GM Alexsey Sorokin leads Toledo to 2 wins in PCAP tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo Xignex Trojans strengthened their championship bid by defeating two of the northern division’s top contenders in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) GSM Wesley So Cup on Wednesday, October 2.

The Trojans secured decisive victories against former PCAP champions, the Pasig City King Pirates and the San Juan Predators, further strengthening their position in the tournament.

In their first match, the Trojans overcame the King Pirates, 13-8, after rebounding from a narrow 3-4 defeat in the blitz round. They dominated the rapid games with a commanding 10-4 score, led by the stellar performance of Russian Grandmaster (GM) Alexsey Sorokin.

READ MORE:

Toledo Xignex Trojans grab solo lead in PCAP Wesley So Cup Southern Division

Toledo Xignex Trojans set for Wesley So Cup campaign

Toledo Trojans rout Pasig and Camarines in PCAP Wesley So Cup

The former U.S. Open champion, now based in the United States, delivered a flawless performance, winning both his blitz and rapid rounds against Filipino GM Mark Paragua.

Another key addition to the Trojans’ roster, GM Rogelio Antonio Jr., contributed significantly by drawing his blitz match against Cris Ramayrat Jr. and securing a victory in the rapid round.

In total, the Trojans claimed four wins in the rapid round, with GMs Sorokin and Antonio Jr. joined by Ellan Asuela and Melizah Ruth Carreon, who defeated Gombosuren Munkhgal and Sherily Cua, respectively.

Following their triumph over the King Pirates, the Trojans faced the formidable San Juan Predators.

In a closely fought battle, Toledo emerged victorious with an 11-10 score. Once again, GM Sorokin proved instrumental, winning both his matches against GM Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. on board one.

Although the Trojans trailed 3-4 in the blitz round, they rallied in the rapid games, securing an 8-6 advantage to seal the win.

The loss was Pasig City’s first in nine games, while San Juan dropped to a 7-2 record after their defeat to Toledo.

Toledo Xignex Trojans team owner, Lawyer Jeah Gacang, revealed that the addition of GMs Sorokin and Antonio Jr. was part of their strategy to bolster the team’s lineup and contend for the overall title.

Initially slated to serve as reserves for the playoffs, the two elite players were activated earlier than planned, as matches against Pasig and San Juan were deemed critical.

With their twin victories on Wednesday, the Trojans now boast a 9-0 record, maintaining their unbeaten run in the southern division. This puts them ahead of second-placed Bacolod Blitzers (6-3) and Camarines Soaring Eagles (5-4), further widening their lead in the standings.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP