DTCC rules PDSFI 4th Quarterly Rankings & Competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaunted Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) once again flexed its might in the national dancesport stage over the weekend in Manila.

This was after they ruled the Philippine Dance Sport Federation, Inc. (PDSFI) Fourth Quarterly Rankings and Competition held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

DTCC topped virtually countless out-of-town tournaments this year. Prior to the one in Pasig, they also topped the 4th Cordillera Dance Festival 2024 held in La Trinidad, Benguet earlier this month.

READ: DTCC rakes 13 gold medals in Benguet dancesport tilt

In addition, they also ruled the previous edition of the PDSFI’s quarterly competition in Davao City held last August.

During their competition in Manila, DTCC collected 16 gold medals, seven silvers, and 14 bronzes.

READ: DTCC hauls 12 gold medals in Lipa-PDSFI dancesport tilt

Leading DTCC’s gold medal haul were Dylan Jacob Kazer and Pauline Venice Duba who won two gold medals in the Youth A Latin and Youth C standard.

Also having a double-gold medal win was the pair of Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton who topped the senior 1C standard and combined age 80 standard categories.

READ: DTCC harvests 30 golds in Davao dancesport tilt

Joining them in winning the gold medal were Lark Jabonero and Justhel Kate Montero (senior 1C Latin) Rhyss Rhafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez (Youth 10 Dance) Rodreyan Rodriguez and Arianne May Generalao (Youth C Latin), Richard Amiel Rotilles and Chelsea Jen Siarza (Inter High School C Latin), and Shardie Abellana and Marjorie Abellana (Special Event 1A Latin).

Moreover, John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon (Under-21 A Latin), Rommel Mesias and Siela Hernandez (Teacher Standard), Zian Niño Pepito and Jessa Marie Canoy (Juvenile 1C Standard), Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda (Grade A Latin), Kevin Patiga and Juliet Monique Rallos (Under-21 C Standard), Anselmo Estillore Jr and Eleanor Hayco (Senior 1A Latin), and Lloyd Bartolini and Eleanor Hayco (Combined Age 80) all won gold medals.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP