DILG identifies 38 hotspots ahead of 2025 midterm elections

MANILA, Philippines — There are 38 areas in the country identified by the Department of the Interior and Local Government as election hotspots, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Tuesday.

He said 27 of the 38 identified hotspots are in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

“After conferring with the President, we discussed extensively the hotspots for the 2025 elections—out of 38, 27 are in the Barmm Region. We will have a special meeting for that on November 15 to discuss the contingencies on what must be done to ensure safe and fair elections for everyone there,” Remulla said in a press briefing after a sectoral meeting with the president.

He also assured the public that they will cover all election hotspots “excessively.”

“Iyong iba namang natitirang hotspots, asaran lang naman iyon eh; hindi pa masyadong … except for, I think, 4th and 3rd District of Leyte where Albuera is, doon medyo nagkakaroon na ng mga casualties. So iyon, we will watch closely kung ano ang nangyayari doon,” he said.

(The remaining hotspots, there’s just teasing; it’s not that serious… except for, I think, the 4th and 3rd District of Leyte where Albuera is, there they are already starting to have casualties. So, we will watch closely to see what’s happening there.)

In a statement last October 6, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said he ordered police units nationwide to tighten security, particularly against armed groups that may disrupt the upcoming campaign period for the 2025 elections.

