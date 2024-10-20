Say ‘I Do’ to stress-free wedding planning at the 8th Weddings at the Waterfront – Cebu Wedding Expo 2024

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel hosted the 8th Weddings at the Waterfront – Cebu Wedding Expo from October 18 to 20, 2024 showcasing a treasure trove of breathtaking bridal inspirations, unbeatable service bundles, and exclusive offers from more than 30 exhibitors.

“We at [Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino] are honored to host this event, as we have always dedicated ourselves to be one of the foremost destinations for special events and unforgettable moments. This is a remarkable event for Cebu’s wedding industry, bringing together talented professionals to showcase their best work and services to help bring your vision to life,” cites the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino General Manager Ali Banting.

Banting also added that the 3-day event at Waterfront Cebu offers soon-to-weds the excellent opportunity to connect with experienced wedding planners and creatives and try the specialties of different food and beverage suppliers

Among the exhibitors present were Gaylord Aves, Floral Touch, and Work of Hans for table styling; Kayen’s Dessert & Event Carts, Aperitivo by Cafe Sarree, and Tipsy Taps for food and beverages; A&N Perfume Shop and Crafty by QKC for favors; Xfinite Booth Rentals for party activities; Diamond Luxury Bridal Cars for vehicle rentals; and Fame’s Wedding Debut and Events, Exquisite Styles and Events, and Weddings and Beyond for overall wedding coordination.

Weddings at the Waterfront: Unwrap essential wedding lessons

A feature of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s 8th Cebu Wedding Expo are a series of free workshops throughout offering valuable insights into wedding styling and trends.

On the first day of the event, October 18, soon-to-be husbands and wives explored the intricacies of food design in the “Talk and Design with Me” forum led by Chef Izl. The festivities continued on October 19 with a Torani Open Bar Workshop, followed by a photography enhancement training on the 20th.

These sessions are perfect for couples looking to elevate every detail of their special day. Whether you’re seeking guidance on choosing the right food options to prepare or you want to ensure that all the important moments and the reaction of your favorite people are captured by camera lenses, these workshops stand as a gateway to turning your aspirations into a reality.

With insights from seasoned professionals, couples can ensure their wedding is not only magical but also a seamless and memorable celebration of their love.

Panaad: Beautiful and handsome in white

The highlight of Weddings at the Waterfront is the much-anticipated “Panaad: The Vow” bridal fashion show on October 19, 2024, where the Pacific Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino transforms into a stunning venue for bridal elegance.

The runway event featured breathtaking and glamorous bridal creations from 8 renowned Filipino designers, including Albert Andrada, Axel Que, Ehrran Montoya, Jo Rubio, Leo Almodal, Mike Yapching, Rian Fernandez, and Val Taguba.

Their artistry shone like stars throughout the night, showcasing intricate designs that beautifully captured the essence of commitment and unconditional love.

