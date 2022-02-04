Mama forced to withdraw from upcoming fight with Ligas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing Gym’s Jerven Mama was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Ben Ligas in the undercard of March 12’s WBA Asia Super Featherweight duel between Tomjune Mangubat and Charly Suarez in Parañaque City.

Mama was supposed to fight Ligas for the Philippine flyweight title for 12 rounds in one the 15 featured bouts of the fight card to be headlined by Mangubat and Suarez.

However, VSP Promotions, the boxing outfit behind the upcoming fight card announced on Friday that the 24-year-old twin of world title challenger Jayson Mama suffered an ear injury during training.

With that in mind, journeyman Roland Biendima steps in to replace Mama in the championship bout.

Mama and Ligas had one thing in common; they are both gunning for a comeback after losing their most recent bouts.

Mama hasn’t fought since July last year after suffering a brutal last second knockout in the hands of Omega Boxing Gym’s Mark Vicelles in Mandaue City, Cebu.

The defeat stained Mama’s erstwhile unbeaten record of 12 wins with seven knockouts and one draw.

On the other hand, Ligas lost to ARQ Boxing Stable’s April Jay Abne for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title in Mandaue City in October last year via split decision.

The 23-year-old Caloocan City native holds a record of 13-2-2 (win-loss-draw) with 9 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Biendima (15-10-1, 8KOs), of General Santos City, also aims to end his losing streak by taking on Ligas as the replacement for Mama.

The 25-year-old General Santos City native lost his five previous bout. It included a bout pitting the WBC Youth world flyweight title against Kento Hatanaka in Japan in 2020 where he lost by unanimous decision.

Biendima’s most recent bout was against former world title challenger Aston Palicte where he lost by unanimous decision.

/dbs

