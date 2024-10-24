P17.9B Cebu City budget for 2025 to face scrutiny in November hearings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council will begin its marathon budget hearings in November for the city’s proposed P17.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2025.

The series of public hearings, which will allow various departments and stakeholders to present and discuss budget allocations, will begin on November 11 and run until November 29, 2024.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance, said during the regular session on October 23 that the hearings will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on several key dates throughout November.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has proposed a scaled-down budget for 2025, describing it as a more “realistic” plan than previous years. He said he would align its expenses with its actual revenue capacity to avoid significant budget shortfalls.

“We [need to] have a realistic budget wherein ang atong income ug expenses magtakdo, dili nga ‘shortfall’ ang atong income unya sobra ang atong expenses,” Garcia said.

The 2025 budget plan prioritizes key sectors, with P2.4 billion allocated for personnel services, P1.1 billion for senior citizens’ financial aid, P400 million for barangays, P550 million for garbage collection, and P450 million for socialized housing.

Additionally, P240 million is set aside for street repairs, P400 million for the Cebu City Hall Automated Management Program (CHAMP), and P200 million for climate change adaptation projects.

Although no additional funding is earmarked for the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), Garcia said he is relying on a partnership with the Cebu Medical Society to complete the remaining floors of the hospital.

In 2023, former Mayor Michael Rama proposed a P100 billion budget for 2024, but after careful review, the City Council reduced it to P25 billion.

The Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the city’s income projections as “unrealistic,” particularly the overestimated real property tax (RPT) collections.

With the 2025 budget hearings approaching, the public is encouraged to stay informed and participate in the discussions. Transparent budget hearings allow citizens to better understand how their tax contributions are being utilized and provide an opportunity for the community to hold local officials accountable for their fiscal decisions.

Earlier, Garcia said he was confident that the City Council would approve his proposed budget because it is “realistic.”

“I think the councilors will say, ‘Alleluia! We now have a realistic budget,” he said.

The marathon budget hearings will be held on November 11, 12, 14, 15, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26, 28, and 29. /clorenciana

