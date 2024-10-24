Cebu weather: Expect a rainy weekend until Monday

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 24,2024 - 11:52 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The rainy season in Cebu will continue until the weekend.

According to Vhan Sabellano, a weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), scattered rains are expected until Monday, October 28.

In addition, thunderstorms are likely over the Visayas during these days, Sabellano said in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

On Monday, the scattered rains and thunderstorms will be mainly caused by the effects of the low-pressure area (LPA).

She added that although the Tropical Storm Signal No. 1 for Severe Tropical Storm Kristine has been lifted in the area, residents should not be complacent, as wind conditions remain moderate to strong, and the gale warning issued has not yet been lifted as of press time.

“Dili lang ta gihapon mo kumpyansa kay within 24 hours, possible man siya (LPA) nga mahimong bagyo, ang (concern) lang ani is medyo layo-layo paman sad hinuon ang usa (LPA),” Sabellano said.

However, she noted that the LPA is unlikely to affect the Philippine landmass.

Based on Pagasa-Mactan’s weekly outlook on Thursday, coastal conditions will range from moderate to rough until Monday.

The temperature in Cebu on Thursday ranged from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, and from Friday to Monday, it will range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. /clorenciana

