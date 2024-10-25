Daily Gospel, October 25

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 25, 2024, which is the Friday of the twenty-ninth week of ordinary time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 12, 54-59.

Jesus said to the crowds, “When you see a cloud rising in the west you say immediately that it is going to rain–and so it does;

and when you notice that the wind is blowing from the south you say that it is going to be hot–and so it is.

You hypocrites! You know how to interpret the appearance of the earth and the sky; why do you not know how to interpret the present time?

Why do you not judge for yourselves what is right?

If you are to go with your opponent before a magistrate, make an effort to settle the matter on the way; otherwise your opponent will turn you over to the judge, and the judge hand you over to the constable, and the constable throw you into prison.

I say to you, you will not be released until you have paid the last penny.”

