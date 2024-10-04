Cebu’s newest premier lifestyle destination, SM J Mall, opens soon!

Get ready for the grand unveiling of SM J Mall, a curated lifestyle destination set to redefine Metro Cebu’s retail scene. With its seamless blend of modern architecture and Japan-inspired elements, this mall is Cebu’s most anticipated mall launch of the year.

Ahead of its opening in October, interested tenants are invited to join SM Supermalls in redefining urban retail in the hub of the bustling Mandaue City.

“We are excited to introduce SM J Mall as a multifaceted destination that goes beyond just shopping,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan. “With its fresh mix of dining options, interactive entertainment, and premium services to fit the urban Cebuano lifestyle, SM J Mall is set to become a favorite destination for the Cebu shopper, diner and entertainment seeker.”

As SM Supermalls’ fourth mall in Cebu, SM J Mall aims to attract foodies, everyday adventure seekers, and wellness enthusiasts who can expect unique concepts with local & international influences such as Izakaya Terrace – a row of casual dining options with al fresco options that offer a mix of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine and cocktails, making it the ideal spot for nights of good food and drinks shared with friends and family.

The nest-inspired Food Hall is another must-visit for food lovers, offering innovative dining experiences that showcase both Cebuano and international cuisine – from Asian comfort food to Western classics.

Additional concepts include a recreation area with boulder climbing activities, escape rooms, a trampoline park, virtual game simulators, a virtual golf arena, and a roller-skating rink. For those who seek relaxation and well-being, a dedicated wellness space welcomes all. Moviegoers will appreciate the two Director’s Club cinemas, which provide a premium cinematic experience with their luxurious settings, featuring up to 100 fully reclining seats, laser cinema projection, and Dolby Atmos sound systems.

Redeveloped across multiple levels, SM J Mall offers unique and personalized experiences for everyone. The Lower Ground Level is ideal for quick bites, everyday essentials, and convenient services. The Upper Ground Level features fashion-forward finds and new dining options. The 2nd Level caters to a dynamic and active lifestyle with chic athleisure, relaxed fashion, and a vibrant array of Japanese restaurants for a seamless day-to-night transition. On the 3rd Level, one can explore a fun-filled paradise with amusement areas, cinemas, wellness centers, and specialty stores.

Stay tuned for updates and follow SM City J Mall on Facebook & @smjmall on Instagram & TikTok. For more information, visitwww.smsupermalls.com.