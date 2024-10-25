Primeway Suites Cebu: A Cozy Urban Escape in the Heart of the City

Warmly welcoming guests from across the globe while nestled in the heart of Cebu City, Primeway Suites Cebu perfectly balances genuine hospitality, quality service, and affordability. It is more than just a place to rest after a busy day—it offers a cozy escape from the bustling energy of the city.

Primeway Suites Cebu is a home away from home. Dennis Estrella Hoel Manager Primeway Suites Cebu

This 3-star urban enclave located just along F. Ramos Street, Cebu City, flaunts over 50 rooms of diverse features and sizes with thoughtfully designed interiors in earth-toned hues establishing a soothing atmosphere guests can savor even upon entry.

“What we have here is the staff, the service, and how the guests feel that they belong to this property. I would say, [Primeway Suites Cebu is] a home away from home,” cites Primeway Suites Cebu’s Hotel Manager Dennis Estrella.

Estrella also amplified that their rooms are one of their best assets, besides the collaborative team dynamics.

Primeway Suites Cebu’s growing merit as a premier accommodation is underscored by its appeal to international travelers, with about 65% of its clientele being foreign visitors. This strong international presence highlights the hotel’s ability to cater to the needs and preferences of a global audience, further solidifying its status as a superior choice for discerning travelers.

Some key factors contributing to this are its accessible location, easy-on-the-eyes design, high standards of cleanliness, strong client relations, attentive service, value for money, and, above all, the evident Filipino hospitality.

Service and hospitality acclaimed

Primeway Suites Cebu’s commitment to delivering top-notch service has earned it recognition both locally and internationally. This dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences has been reflected in the hotel’s recent accolades, cementing its status as one of Cebu’s premier accommodations.

One of its most notable recognitions is the prestigious Customer Review Award from Agoda, where it received an impressive 9.2 rating for 2024. This high score speaks volumes about the hotel’s ability to consistently meet and exceed expectations.

Reviews from satisfied guests often highlight the hotel’s impeccably maintained rooms and facilities, personalized services, mindful staff, and attention to detail. Whether it’s international travelers seeking comfort or locals looking for a staycation, Primeway Suites Cebu has built a reputation for leaving guests highly satisfied with their overall experience.

In addition to its glowing online reviews, Primeway Suites Cebu was also named the Best 3-Star Hotel in Cebu during the Pasidungog 2024 Awards—an accolade presented by the Local Government Unit of Cebu. This recognition is particularly meaningful, as it not only acknowledges the hotel’s excellence in the competitive hospitality industry but also highlights its role in promoting Cebu as a leading tourism destination.

Versatile room options

Whether you’re visiting for business or leisure, the hotel’s spacious and neatly appointed rooms provide the relief you need to unwind after a hectic day. Each room is carefully crafted to ensure relaxation, blending modern amenities with a stimulating ambiance.

The hotel’s accommodation options are designed to cater to different preferences and group sizes, all while maintaining a focus on affordability and comfort. The Superior Room, priced at Php 4,000.00, offers a perfect blend of practicality and solace for solo travelers or couples. For those seeking a bit more space, the Premium Deluxe Room, available at Php 4,500.00, provides an additional bed and a more generous layout good for three people.

Guests looking for added refinement can opt for the Executive Suite, priced at Php 5,300.00. This room offers enhanced amenities and a refined atmosphere, perfect for business executives or travelers seeking extra space and sophistication.

For families or larger groups, the Family Suite, starting at Php 6,200.00, is an ideal option. The Family Suite is equipped with a queen-sized bed, a single bed, and additional features like a kitchenette, sofa, and dining table—offering the convenience of home within the comfort of a hotel stay. This room provides ample space and necessary amenities, ensuring families can unwind and enjoy quality time together.

In case of extra guests, the hotel accommodates requests for an additional bed and mattress, ensuring that all guests, regardless of group size, have a comfortable stay.

On-site convenience

What sets Primeway Suites Cebu apart is the convenience it offers right within its premises. The hotel features a commercial space on the ground and second floors, providing guests with easy access to various shops and services without leaving the property.

From retail outlets to lifestyle hubs—such as cafes like Starbucks, restaurants, and wellness centers—this convenience enhances the guests’ stay, making it not just a place to rest but also a gateway to local commerce.

This feature is particularly for hotel guests and travelers who may have busy schedules or prefer to minimize their time spent traveling to and from outside locations.

Art appreciation

Another captivating feature of Primeway Suites Cebu is its collaboration with Qube Gallery, which brings an artistic flair to the hotel’s ambiance. The hotel showcases a curated selection of art pieces from this renowned gallery, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the local art scene during their stay.

As guests stroll through hotel’s lobby, they are greeted by a diverse range of thought-provoking artworks from Clark Soriano, Tony Alcoseba, Dby Saco, Fred Galan, Adeste Deguilmo, Javy Villacin, Mark Masa, Boy Kiamko, and Archie Geotina, among others. Each piece goes beyond mere decoration, it conveys stories that may spark conversation but are relatively integral in the hotel’s identity.

Moreover, if guests resonate with any of the curated art pieces, they can purchase them through Qube Gallery via 0918 807 4175 or qubegallery.ph. This initiative not only upgrades the hotel’s aesthetic appeal but also provides a unique cultural experience for visitors.”

As of this writing, Primeway Suites Cebu is giving away a 40% discount to those who will book to them directly or through their website. For inquiries and bookings, call +63 32 232 3777 or +63 917 622 5019.