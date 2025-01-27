Your next ultimate island escape—Bohol Beach Club

Take on a tranquil escape to an island oasis where every moment feels like a scene from paradise nestled on the majestic shores of Panglao Island—the Bohol Beach Club.

Service Straight from the Heart.

Bohol Beach Club, located on Panglao Island, offers both adventure and relaxation with its pristine white beach and clear waters. The resort focuses on “Service Straight from the Heart,” providing inclusive accommodations and various activities for guests.

“You can’t just be on the beach the whole vacation, so we have the whole island [and] we have a lot more things we [can] offer than just the beach which I think is to our advantage. “ cites Bohol Beach Club proprietor, Soliman Boom Fonacier.

With Boom’s roots as both a beach enthusiast and an environmentalist, the resort goes beyond offering a diverse range of aquatic sports. It champions sustainability by recycling shower water for plant irrigation and creating birdhouses to support the island’s avian inhabitants, fostering a harmonious coexistence between nature and the local community.

Since its inception, Bohol Beach Club has become a destination of unparalleled service and hospitality, exemplifying the values and ideals of its founder, Anos Fonacier, contemporarily addressed as the “Father of Bohol Tourism.

Inclusive accommodation made beautiful by nature

The Bohol Beach Club is a haven where every guest is celebrated, ensuring no one feels out of place or overlooked. Whether you’re a solo traveler seeking a peaceful retreat, a couple longing for a romantic escape, a family creating cherished memories, or a senior citizen or PWD in need of accessible and thoughtful spaces, this resort caters to all with open arms.

The resort offers three premier options: Deluxe Rooms, starting at Php 12,000.00; Deluxe Green Rooms, all yours with a starting price of Php 14,000.00; and Beachview Suites, starting at Php 22,000.00, inclusive of a sumptuous breakfast buffet, roundtrip land transfers, and access to the resort’s world-class facilities. Additionally, the beachfront and Taclobo Pavilion can host both small gatherings and large events of up to 100 guests and provide the perfect settings for unforgettable moments in paradise.

The resort’s design philosophy transcends mere aesthetics, embracing a harmonious blend of form and function. Its eco-inspired architecture not only complements the natural beauty of Panglao Island but also integrates sustainability into its core. Every detail, from the layout of the rooms to the design of communal spaces, is carefully crafted to provide a seamless experience where style meets practicality.

This thoughtful approach allows guests to revel in modern luxury without compromising the sense of tranquility and connection to nature that defines the Bohol Beach Club experience.

Adventure meets serenity

At Bohol Beach Club, adventure and tranquility coexist in perfect harmony, offering a paradise-like feeling that caters to every traveler’s desires. Its private beach, a breathtaking stretch of fine white sand blending seamlessly into calm turquoise waters, sets the stage for ultimate relaxation. Here, you can lounge under swaying palm trees, feel the soft sand beneath your feet, and let the soothing rhythm of the waves lull you into serenity.

But the destination is far more than a haven for rest; it’s a vibrant playground for thrill-seekers. At the heart of the action is the Club Aquasports, where an array of water adventures awaits. Explore the crystalline depths while snorkeling or scuba diving, skim the ocean’s surface on a banana boat or windsurf, or embark on a magical journey to watch playful dolphins in their natural habitat; these and many more watersports are a must-try.

“We offer a little bit of adventure to your stay here, it’s not just the learning process; it’s more of [an opportunity] to find yourself in other hobbies,” said Paulo Fonacier, son of Boom Fonacier and one of the owners of the Bohol Beach Club, on why guests should experience the resort’s water activities.

For those who crave variety, island-hopping tours reveal the hidden gems of Panglao’s surrounding waters. With a skilled and friendly team to guide every experience, your adventures are not just safe but brimming with excitement.

As for those looking to venture beyond the resort, the 6- to 7-hour countryside tour offers a guided exploration of Bohol’s iconic landmarks. From the rolling Chocolate Hills to historic churches and the charming tarsiers, this journey immerses you in the cultural and natural treasures of the island.

Taste the finest of Bohol’s cuisine and beyond

Dining at the Bohol Beach Club’s Agotata Restaurant is a sensory journey that captures the vibrant spirit of Panglao Island. Every dish is crafted with care, reflecting a blend of local heritage and international culinary artistry.

The menu is a celebration of variety, offering everything from hearty gourmet sandwiches and perfectly seared premium steaks to authentic Boholano specialties and fresh seafood platters that bring the ocean to your plate.

As for vegetarians seeking plant-based options, a parent looking for a kiddie menu to satisfy little ones, or simply someone with a sweet tooth, Agotata has something for everyone. Indulgent desserts provide the perfect finale to your meal, while an array of refreshing beverages—from tropical fruit shakes to expertly mixed cocktails—completes the experience.

This is your sign to add the Bohol Beach Club to your bucket list. For bookings and reservations, call 0927 452 7054 or send an email to [email protected]. Paradise is calling; will you answer?