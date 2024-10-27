Magis Eagles outplays Baby Lancers in high school hoops duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles asserted their dominance over longtime rivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, with a decisive 64-48 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Saturday, October 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

What was expected to be a hard-fought, neck-and-neck encounter turned into a one-sided affair by the defending champions, as the Magis Eagles overpowered last season’s runners-up in a lopsided performance.

With this win, SHS-AdC extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-1 slate. They now share the top spot in a three-way tie with the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, both of whom also notched victories in their respective games on Saturday.

Meanwhile, UV dropped to a 5-2 record, tying with the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, but remains a strong contender for the Final Four.

The Magis Eagles’ success was driven by the standout performances of rookies Lian Kent Basa and Coriantumr Cabantog.

Basa led the scoring with 17 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting, while also contributing five rebounds, four assists, and one steal.

Force in the paint

Cabantog was a force in the paint, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists. Team captain Alden Paul Cainglet added eight points, 12 rebounds, and two assists, and Iven Hoffer Cardinas chipped in eight points.

On the UV side, Roderick Cambarijan posted a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and an assist, while John Dela Torre contributed 10 points.

The Magis Eagles’ suffocating defense and size were on full display, forcing UV into tough shots and turnovers, especially in the second half.

SHS-AdC outscored UV 40-20 in the paint and capitalized on second-chance points, 11-2. Their bench also made a strong impact, outscoring UV’s reserves 36-14.

After a competitive first half, the Magis Eagles found their momentum, opening up their first double-digit lead, 40-28, and extending it to 15 points, 55-40, entering the final period.

UV mounted a comeback attempt, narrowing the gap to nine points, 46-55, with 4:29 remaining, led by Cambarijan’s efforts.

However, the Magis Eagles responded swiftly, leveraging UV’s missed shots and turnovers to regain a double-digit advantage, 57-46.

They went on to establish their largest lead at 18 points, 64-46, sealing the game by the final buzzer.

