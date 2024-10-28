Tiger Ship Builders reign supreme as KCBL Season 2 champion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Tiger Ship Builders (TSB) swept the Best-of-Three finals series against BSL Hoops to be crowned champions of the Kingpin Cebu Basketball League (KCBL) Season 2 after wrapping up the series on Sunday night, October 27, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

TSB narrowly defeated BSL Hoops, 89-84, in the deciding Game 2, following a lopsided 76-57 Game 1 victory on Saturday. Game 2 was an intense showdown, with both teams fighting relentlessly.

Despite trailing throughout the game, BSL Hoops mounted a spirited comeback in the final quarter, erasing TSB’s 21-point lead (54-75) and closing the gap to single digits at 64-75.

However, BSL Hoops ultimately ran out of time, falling short of completing the comeback and conceding the KCBL title to TSB.

Aloysius Odias led TSB’s charge with a near double-double, posting 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and a block.

Kent Sanchez also made a significant impact, scoring 17 points with four assists, two rebounds, and a steal.

Supporting contributions from Jestoni Baclaan, with 10 points, and Johndel Bagaporo, with 13 points, proved crucial in securing the win.

Sanchez was named Finals Most Valuable Player for his exceptional performance across both games, including an 18-point showing in Game 1 that solidified his MVP award.

For BSL Hoops, former UV Green Lancer Kenneth Brillo delivered a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

Teammates Kenneth Trigue and John Marlou Abella contributed 16 and 13 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to overcome TSB’s momentum.

TSB’s second-chance points were instrumental in their victory, outscoring BSL 20-16 in that category, a difference that proved decisive as they claimed the KCBL Season 2 crown.

