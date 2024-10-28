Edgar Alqueza is SUGBU’s Bowler of the Month for October

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Edgar Alqueza, president of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), clinched the “Bowler of the Month” title for October after dominating the monthly tournament on Sunday, October 27, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The monthly title, which also serves as a ticket to the coveted “Bowler of the Year” tournament in December, is the latest addition to Alqueza’s accolades this year.

The veteran bowler has achieved several podium finishes in various out-of-town tournaments, including placing 11th in last May’s 4th Philippine National Open Championships’ senior open masters division, where Filipino bowling legend Paeng Nepomuceno also competed.

Alqueza, who previously won the SUGBU monthly title for July, completed his October campaign with a total of 1,112 pinfalls in a five-game series, scoring his highest with 230 pinfalls in the opening round.

Nestor Ranido finished second with 1,107 pinfalls, while former national team member Jomar Jumapao claimed third place with 1,094 pinfalls.

Chris Ramil (1,039) and Lemuel Paquibut (1,003) took fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Rounding out the top ten were Luke Bolongan (995), Richard Turner (993), Heber Alqueza (981), Arthur Tapaya (971), and David Pena (966).

