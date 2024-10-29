Lapu-Lapu City traffic advisory, parking rules for Undas 2024

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Government, through the City Traffic Management System (CTMS), has issued a traffic advisory in preparation for Undas 2024.

The advisory outlines designated parking areas, road closures, and traffic management plans for those visiting the city’s cemeteries, particularly Humay-Humay Cemetery, from November 1 to 2, 2024.

CTMS has identified designated loading and unloading zones on Hoops Dome Road, Maximo Patalinghug Avenue, Ceres Road, and Sangi and Bukana Road.

Motorists are reminded that parking is strictly prohibited along Humay-Humay Road, S. Osmeña Street, Ceres, and Sangi and Bukana Road.

However, Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) will be allowed to enter and drop off passengers in these areas.

Meanwhile, the CTMS also anticipates moderate traffic at Mactan Island Memorial Garden in Barangay Marigondon.

To address this, CTMS has reserved the inner lane of the road for cemetery access, while the outer lane will cater to vehicles bound for Cordova and Marigondon. Parking will only be available inside the cemetery.

Traffic enforcers will also be stationed to manage the flow of vehicles at Haven of Peace Memorial Garden in Barangay Mactan.

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) reminds the public that the following items are prohibited inside the cemetery: firearms and sharp objects such as knives, cutters, and spatulas; alcohol and intoxicating drinks; pets; guitars and loud sound systems; flammable materials; and cigarettes and lighters.

