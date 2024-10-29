51 bus, taxi drivers Test negative in surprise drug test at Cebu terminal

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— A total of 51 bus and taxi drivers tested negative in a surprise drug test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), Land Transportation Office (LTO-7), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG-7), Philippine National Police (PNP), the Cebu City Government, and the Cebu Provincial Government at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

The initiative was part of the Central Visayas offices’ “Oplan Harabas: Project Undaspot” campaign. It aimed to ensure the safety of passengers traveling within the province in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2.

Lawyer Froilan Suarez from the Operations Division of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) said the objective was to ensure that no public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers were involved in illegal drugs.

“This is part of LTO’s mandate to ensure road safety, especially during Undas travel season when we have many passengers riding buses and public utility vehicles,” Suarez said.

Suarez noted that this initiative would also prevent street accidents by ensuring drivers are fit before operating their vehicles.

“That is why we have what we call ‘Oplan Harabas,’ to test drivers for illegal drug use. Today, we have 50 drivers selected for a random test,” he added.

For those who test positive, Suarez said the LTO would confiscate their driver’s license, and they would undergo a confirmatory test by the PDEA. If confirmed positive, they will be required to undergo rehabilitation.

Once they complete the rehabilitation program, the LTO will request certification before returning their driver’s license.

RELATED STORIES

5 PUV drivers test positive in random LTO drug test

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP