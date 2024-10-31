Jimmy Paypa and Iranian foe pass weigh-in for WBC regional title fight in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jimmy “Phoenix” Paypa and his Iranian opponent Mahdi Sarbaz successfully made the contracted weight for their World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental super lightweight title showdown in Bangkok, Thailand, set for Thursday, October 31.

Paypa and Sarbaz faced off for the first time during the official weigh-in at the event venue, Spaceplus in Bangkok, on Wednesday, October 31. Paypa weighed in at 162.6 pounds, while Sarbaz came in slightly heavier at 163.9 pounds, officially setting the stage for their 10-round WBC regional title fight.

The 31-year-old Paypa is continuing his comeback journey after returning to the pro boxing scene last May, capturing the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Silver Welterweight title with a sensational first-round technical knockout over Thai fighter Campee Phayom.

This victory marked Paypa’s comeback from a roughly six-year hiatus in boxing, following three consecutive defeats in 2017 and 2018.

After shaking off the ring rust with his win over Phayom, Paypa now prepares to test his skills against a younger, though less-experienced, opponent in the 28-year-old Sarbaz from Heris, Iran.

Paypa’s record of 20 wins, including eight knockouts, six losses, and one draw, overshadows Sarbaz’s relatively new pro record of four wins (all by knockout) and one loss.

Their bout will be one of the main features on a 12-fight card promoted by Filipino boxing patron Brico Santig of the Highland Boxing Team.

The card also includes a WBC Asian super welterweight title fight between Stevie Ferdinandus of Indonesia and Victor Nagbe of Australia.

