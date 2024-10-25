Paypa continues comeback journey by facing Iranian prospect in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jimmy “Phoenix” Paypa is aiming for a new milestone in his comeback journey, facing rising Iranian prospect Mahdi Sarbaz.

The two will square off in a 10-round battle for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental Super Lightweight Title on October 31, headlining the “Rise of Legends” fight card at RCA Space Plus in Bangkok, Thailand.

At 31, Paypa is no stranger to big fights. A former standout from the ALA Boxing Gym, he made a powerful statement in May, knocking out hometown favorite Campee Phayom in the first round to capture the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Silver Welterweight title, also in Bangkok.

This impressive win not only reignited Paypa’s career but also ended a tough three-fight losing streak from 2017 to 2018, shaking off nearly six years of ring rust.

With a professional record of 20 wins (8 KOs), 6 losses, and 1 draw, Paypa now faces a younger, ambitious opponent in Mahdi Sarbaz.

Sarbaz, though newer to the scene with a record of 4-1, has proven power—winning all four of his bouts by knockout. The Iranian prospect comes into the ring with back-to-back stoppage wins this year against Australian Joel Lewis (5-1, 2 KOs) and Moroccan Walid El Kehal (5-1, 5 KOs), both in Bangkok.

For Paypa, this fight presents an opportunity to build on his momentum and position himself for bigger fights in the Asian boxing scene.

