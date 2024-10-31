Mama takes on Camacho in WBO Convention clash in Puerto Rico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jayson “Smasher” Mama of the Sanman Boxing Gym is set to face Puerto Rican prospect Juan Carlos Camacho in a high-stakes battle for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) flyweight title. The bout will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, October 30 (October 31 Manila time).

Both fighters successfully passed the official weigh-in on October 29 (October 30 Manila time), with Mama weighing in at 110.8 pounds and Camacho at 111.8 pounds, setting the stage for a 10-round slugfest.

Adding to the excitement, this fight serves as the main event of a card backed by Miguel Cotto Promotions and is a highlight of the ongoing annual WBO Convention, which brings together some of the world’s top boxing officials, champions, trainers, and prospects for a four-day celebration of the sport.

At 27, Mama is no stranger to high-pressure situations. A former world title challenger, he fought Sunny Edwards of England for the IBF world flyweight title in 2022 in Dubai, although he lost by unanimous decision.

Despite that setback, Mama remains a formidable contender, boasting an impressive record of 20 wins, including 10 knockouts, with just one defeat. He has rebounded strongly since his loss to Edwards, securing four consecutive victories.

Camacho, meanwhile, enters the ring with a record of 17 wins and 1 loss, including eight knockouts. A former WBO NABO super flyweight and NABF super flyweight champion, he presents a formidable challenge to Mama.

