Mandaue City ready for ‘Kalag-Kalag’ visitors

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede inspected the clustered cemeteries in Barangay Guizo in observance of Kalag-Kalag 2024.

Bercede was accompanied by Buddy Alain Ybañez, head of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

He also visited vendors, reminding them not to block the roads as an influx of people is expected on Friday and Saturday.

There are eight cemeteries in Mandaue City, four of which are located in Barangay Guizo, including St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, the Municipal Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery, and Grosmar Memorial Garden. Other public cemeteries are in Barangays Pagsabungan and Jagobiao, along with Angelicum Garden of Angels in Barangay Canduman, and Cebu Memorial Park, which spans Barangay Banilad in Cebu City and Banilad, Mandaue City.

Public Assistance Desks, medical support, and other response personnel are stationed in the cemeteries.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is managing traffic, guiding motorists, and designating parking areas.

Moreover, the city’s Mobile Command Center, serving as a command post, is stationed at the cluster cemeteries in Barangay Guizo. It is equipped with modern CCTV cameras and drones to monitor activity in the area.

Bercede expressed satisfaction with the preparations and thanked all agencies and offices involved.

“Nalipay ko nga fully distributed gyud sa whole Mandaue nga naay cemetery even sa private and public atoa nang giandam. Satisfied ko, geseguro nga secure ang pagsaulog (kalag-kalag),” said Bercede.

Since 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, the response cluster, consisting of various offices and national agencies such as the CDRRMO, TEAM, Mandaue City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, City Health Office, force multipliers, and advocacy groups, has been deployed in the cemeteries.

Public cemeteries will be open 24 hours from October 31 to November 3, but overnight stays are prohibited under Bercede’s Executive Order No. 47, Series of 2024. /clorenciana

