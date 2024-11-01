Fair weather expected on Nov. 2 

MANILA, Philippines — Fair weather is expected in Cebu and other key cities nationwide on Saturday, November 2, 2024, although rain showers are possible in the afternoon and evening due to the easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda, in the state weather bureau’s Friday afternoon bulletin, said fair weather will prevail in Metro Manila, as well as in other parts of Luzon, especially in the morning and afternoon.

“Pero pagsapit ng hapon at gabi mataas pa rin po ‘yung tiyansa ng panandaliang buhos ng ulan dala ito ng easterlies at localized thunderstorms,” she added.

(But by the afternoon and evening, there is still a high chance of brief showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.)

Fair weather is likewise forecast in the Visayas, including Cebu, and Mindanao, with possible rain showers in the afternoon and evening due to thunderstorms.

No weather disturbance is expected to form within the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend, Pagasa said.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Nov. 2

Metro Manila: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

