Kalag-Kalag 2024: PRO-7 recorded zero crimes in cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in Central Visayas ended with no major security issues reported in the different cemeteries in the region.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) reported a “successful and solemn observance” of Kalag-Kalag 2024 in the 412 cemeteries here that were placed under the watch of approximately 3,000 security personnel.

PRO-7 attributed the success of the celebration to the “collective and comprehensive security efforts between and among law enforcement agencies.”

“I would like to thank our police force in PRO-7 for delivering outstanding security services during UNDAS 2024. Your dedication paved the way to a very safe, secure and meaningful observance of this annual occasion in Central Visayas. I am very proud of you,” said Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the PRO-7 director.

Meanwhile, law enforcers arrested a total of 835 individuals for various offenses that were committed during the conduct of aggressive police operations outside of cemeteries that started at midnight on October 29.

Illegal gambling

Among those arrest were the 412 individuals who took part in illegal gambling activities.

The police also confiscated cash worth of P35,476 and various gambling paraphernalia.

Moreover, authorities arrested 214 drug personalities and confiscated 8,374.34 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P56,945,512.

One of the drug suspects was a 37-year-old man from Cebu City who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Mambaling at past 3 p.m. on Friday, November 1.

The suspect yielded 165 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,122,000.

Wanted persons

In addition, Central Visayas cops also nabbed 33 most wanted persons and 157 other wanted persons based on court-issued warrants for their arrest.

PRO-7’s intensified campaign against loose firearms also resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals and the recovery of 57 unregistered firearms.

