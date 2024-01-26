Suroy-Suroy Sugbo N. Escapade a success; Gwen to give P1M bonus to 15 LGUs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade 2024, the biggest yet, organized by Cebu Provincial Tourism, has officially drawn to a close on January 25.

The three-day guided tour, held from January 23 to 25, covered 15 local government units (LGUs), showcasing the breathtaking lush green landscapes and crystal-clear coastal towns of northern Cebu.

READ: Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade 2024: Successful kick-off

First and second days

The first day featured the green scenery of Consolacion, Compostela, Carmen, Sogod, Medellin, and Daanbantayan.

The second day explored coastal towns including San Remigio, Santa Fe, Madridejos, and Bantayan, while the final day highlighted the scapes of the City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Catmon, and Liloan.

READ: Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade: Day 2 unveils coastal delights

P1M bonus to 15 LGUs

With the success of the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, through Provincial Board Member Andrei “Red” Duterte, announced during the finale in Liloan on January 25 that the province will allocate an additional P1 million subsidy to the 15 local government units (LGUs) participating in the three-day tourism program.

The province initially allocated a subsidy of P600,000 to assist the LGUs financially in their preparations for the tourism program.

READ: Suroy Suroy Sugbo In Photos: What does northern Cebu have to offer?

Gov happy, satisfied

In his speech, Duterte said that the governor expressed being “happy and satisfied” with the preparations made by the 15 LGUs for the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo.

This satisfaction prompted the decision to extend a P1 million additional subsidy.

Meanwhile, the provincial board member also said that the next Suroy-Suroy Sugbo would be scheduled for either April or May.

The initial plan is to explore the picturesque Camotes Islands, to be named “Enchanting Camotes.”

ALSO READ:



IN PHOTOS: The beauty that is Bantayan Island

What Compostela has to offer? More than what meets the eye

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP