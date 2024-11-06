Decomposing body of 48-year-old man found in Mandaue City apartment

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A decomposing body of a 48-year-old man was found inside his room in an apartment on A.S. Fortuna St., Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City, on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The man was identified as Rey Borja Del Rosario, married, and originally from Taytay, Rizal.

Based on the investigation by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the apartment owner received a call from the victim’s co-worker, informing her that Del Rosario had failed to report to work at a publishing company in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

The apartment owner then went to Del Rosario’s room and noticed a foul odor coming from it.

She immediately contacted the Barangay Police Security Officer (BPSO), who then notified the MCPO at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The MCPO requested the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) team, led by Police Senior Master Sergeant Joseph Bucayan, to process the crime scene.

The cadaver was retrieved by personnel from a funeral home in Banilad.

The MCPO is preparing to request an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

