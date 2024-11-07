Comelec-7: Over 4.7M registrants in CV can vote in 2025 polls.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) has recorded over four million registered voters for the 2025 midterm elections.

Comelec-7 data showed on Wednesday in a news forum that on the last day of registration, Sept. 30, they recorded a total of 4,753,563 registered voters and there are 12,512 clustered precincts covering the provinces of Cebu and Bohol.

Data from Negros Oriental and Siquijor were not included after the two provinces were separated from Central Visayas following the establishment of the Negros Island Region (NIR), said Lawyer Veronico Petalcorin, assistant regional election officer.

In Cebu, there are a total of 3,702,363 registered voters and 9,443 clustered precincts; while Bohol has 1,051,200 registrants and 3,069 precincts.

Petalcorin said that the region observed a significant growth of registered voters.

He also attributed it to the result of their voter’s education and information dissemination campaign conducted in various colleges and universities in the region.

Number of aspirants

Meanwhile, the total number of aspirants who filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) was 1,265 in Cebu and 1,136 in Bohol.

In terms of their preparation for the upcoming elections, Petalcorin said that they were 98 percent prepared for the elections.

“So far, sa tanang timeline nato sa preparation, naka-meet ta sa atoang expect nga mga activities sa timeline,” he added.

(So far, in all our timelines for our preparation, we have meet all our expected activities in our timeline.)

Among those activities include the voter’s education campaign and satellite registrations.

Furthermore, Petalcorin said that the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who could not vote in the Philippines at the time of the election, they could still cast their vote at the Philippine Embassy.

He added that the Comelec had been considering developing a system, which would be online voting, that would work for the OFWs to vote, but it had yet to be finalized.

