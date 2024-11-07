cdn mobile

NBA: Morant, 2 others score 20 as Grizzlies beat Lakers, 131-114

By: Associated Press November 07,2024 - 12:41 PM

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.| Justin Ford/Getty Images/AFP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant scored 20 points before leaving in the third quarter with a right hamstring injury and the Memphis Grizzlies used their 3-point shooting to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 131-114 on Wednesday night.

Rookie Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. also scored 20 points each for the Grizzlies. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 39 points, while Austin Reaves added 19 despite going 2 for 9 from 3-point range.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee.| Justin Ford/Getty Images/AFP

The Lakers played without starting center Anthony Davis, who was suffering from left heel soreness. Rui Hachimura was also out with an illness, givig rookie Dalton Knect from Tennessee his first NBA start.

Meanwhile, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins missed the game because of a death in the family. Assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo led the team.

LeBron James #23 of Los Angeles team drives against Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis team.

Takeaways

Lakers: With Davis out, Los Angeles was missing 32.6 points and 11.6 rebounds a game and a dominant force in the middle. James tried to make up for the scoring but got little help.

Grizzlies: Davis’ absence in the middle helped the Grizzlies stay right at their average scoring 60 points in the paint.

Key moment

Memphis held a 72-68 lead in the third quarter when reserve Jay Huff, a 7-foot-1 center, connected on three consecutive 3-pointers, then capped the run off with an offensive rebound leading to a reverse dunk. The rally took the Grizzlies’ advantage to 85-71.

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. | Justin Ford/Getty Images/AFP

Key stat

Neither team attempts a lot of 3-pointers compared to the rest of the league, but Memphis was shooting 48% from outside the arc at the midway point of the fourth period. Meanwhile, the Lakers were stuck at 25%.

Up next

Lakers host Philadelphia on Friday while the Grizzlies host Washington.

TAGS: Grizzlies, Lakers, NBA
