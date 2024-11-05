NBA: Pistons beat Lakers as Cunningham logs another triple-double

DETROIT— Cade Cunningham had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third career triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-103, on Monday night (Tuesday, November 5, Philippine time).

Jaden Ivey matched a season high with 26 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Tobias Harris had 15 points and Jalen Duren had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Anthony Davis scored 37 points for Los Angeles, and LeBron James had 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Davis appeared to hurt his left ankle late in the fourth quarter, but stayed in the game.

Austin Reaves added 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting for the Lakers.

Detroit got off to a strong start, leading 33-22 after a quarter, and maintained control of the game all night.

Warriors beat Wizards, 125-112

Stephen Curry scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half in his return from an ankle injury and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight game, 125-112 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

The first three games of Golden State’s winning streak came without Curry, but he was able to start against the Wizards, although he played only 24:05. Curry opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, then didn’t score again until his buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first half gave the Warriors a 54-45 lead.

Buddy Hield scored 20 points, part of another strong contribution from the Golden State bench. The Warriors’ reserves outscored Washington’s 60-33. Golden State has averaged an edge of 24 points per game in bench points so far this season.

Jordan Poole led Washington with 24 points Kyle Kuzma (right groin strain) missed his third straight game for the Wizards, and Marvin Bagley III (illness) also sat out.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was at the game and received a huge ovation from the crowd.

