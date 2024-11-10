‘Nika’ intensifies into severe tropical storm; new LPA spotted

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nika has intensified into a severe tropical storm on Sunday, November 10, as state meteorologists are monitoring another major weather disturbance forming outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has also placed two areas in northern Luzon under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 due to Severe Tropical Storm Nika.

They are the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue), and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan).

Nika was last spotted 690 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. It packs wind with speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (kph), and gustiness reaching up to 125 kph.

It is moving at a west-northwestward direction at a speed of 30 kph.

Meanwhile, Pagasa also confirmed that they are monitoring another low-pressure area (LPA) outside of PAR.

The LPA, located 2,365 kilometers as of Sunday, had a high chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, Pagasa added.

Due to Nika’s presence, Pagasa also placed 17 more areas in Luzon under TCWS No. 1. See the list below.

The southern portion of Cagaya (Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Enrile, Solana, Iguig) The rest of Isabela Quirino Nueva Vizcaya The southeastern portion of Kalinga (City of Tabuk, Rizal, Tanudan), The eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig) Ifugao The eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Tayug, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan) The rest of Aurora Nueva Ecija The northeastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat) The northern and eastern portions of Bulacan (Norzagaray, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Doña Remedios Trinidad, Angat) The eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, The northeastern portion of Albay (Malinao, Tiwi, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-Rapu)

/clorenciana

