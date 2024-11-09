Nika may become a severe storm by Monday; hit Isabela or Aurora

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Nika may strengthen into a severe tropical storm and hit either Isabela or Aurora province by Monday, Nov. 11, the state weather agency said.

In its 11 a.m. cyclone bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said, “Nika is forecast to move generally west-northwestward throughout the forecast period. On the track forecast, it may make landfall over Isabela or Aurora on Monday.”

“This tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach severe tropical storm category by Monday,” it added.

Nika was last located 1,145 kilometers (km) east of southeastern Luzon, moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph), according to the state meteorologist.

Pagasa said Tropical Depression Nika currently packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Due to these weather developments, Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Catanduanes, where wind speeds between 39 kph and 61 kph in the next 36 hours are expected.

Nika entered the Philippine area of responsibility at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, and then developed into a tropical depression by 8 a.m.

