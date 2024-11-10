Singapore: Priest attacked with folding knife during communion

SINGAPORE — The 37-year-old Singaporean Sinhalese man who was arrested for stabbing a priest at a church in Bukit Timah on Nov 9 had done so with a folding knife during communion, said the police in the wee hours of Nov 10.

The police said during a press conference held from about 12:40 am at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters that a total of five weapons had been found in the assailant’s possession.

He will be charged in court on Nov 11 with the offense of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon, the police added.

READ: Philippines and Singapore broaden defense ties with a new agreement

If convicted, the offense, under Section 326 of Penal Code 1871, carries a punishment of life imprisonment, or imprisonment for a term which may extend to 15 years. The offender shall also be liable to caning and/or a fine.

Police will also be seeking a Court order to remand the man at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.

READ: After taking oath, Garcia drops ‘Singapore-like’ vision for Cebu City

The attacker had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) that he is a Christian.

Religiously-motivated attack

There is currently no evidence to suggest that this is a religiously-motivated attack, the police said.

READ: Cebu partners with Singapore for sustainable projects

Police added that based on the preliminary investigations, the man is believed to have acted alone and that they do not suspect that this is an act of terrorism for now.

The man who attacked 57-year-old Reverend Christopher Lee, has a history of offenses, including for causing serious hurt and for misusing drugs.

READ: Priest tells VP Sara to address tensions with respect, dignity

He committed the act some time between 6:15 pm and 6:20 pm during communion, according to an eye witness. The service started at 5:30 pm.

The eyewitness said the attacker had been seated among the parishioners during the service. He stabbed the priest with what appeared to be a small knife after approaching the priest during communion. Children had been present.

Police said they received a call for assistance at about 6:30 pm. They also said the perpetrator was disarmed by members of the congregation before he was subsequently arrested by police officers.

Stable condition

Father Lee was attended to by paramedics, and was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital. At about 11 pm, the church said in a Facebook post that the priest is conscious and in stable condition, and urged parishioners to pray for him. The church also said that masses and events at the church will proceed as per normal on Sunday, Nov 10.

Bravery

During the press conference deputy commander of Jurong Police Division Bertran Chia also commended two members of the public for their bravery in disarming and detaining the assailant.

The two, Mr Richard Tan Chai Boon and Mr Damien Liew Khee Rui, were given the Public Spiritedness Award for their bravery in disarming and detaining the man.

Speaking during the press conference, which ended by 1:20 am, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Chia said: “Singapore remains safe and the SPF (Singapore Police Force) is committed to keep it that way with their help of a vigilant and united community, as seen in this case.”

DAC Chia stressed that while preliminary investigations indicate that the subject had acted alone, and that the police do not suspect this to be an act of terrorism, the incident was a reminder that Singapore’s security and safety should not be taken for granted.

“The police commend the brave actions of the persons who acted quickly to disarm and detain the subject. Their courageous and selfless actions ensured no further harm could be caused,” he said.

“The Police urge the public to remain calm and not to speculate about the motivations behind the attack as investigations are ongoing. The police are committed to keep Singapore, safe and secure.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP