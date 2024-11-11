Garcia says Rama can enter Cebu City Hall as private citizen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Cebu City mayor Michael Rama is always welcome to visit the Cebu City Hall.

This was the response of Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia when asked if Rama could still get inside the City Hall despite his dismissal from the office.

“Pwede gyud kaayo siya mobalik. Wala man gyud koy problema kay this is a public office, this is a public building. He can always come back,” Garcia told reporters on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Garcia said that he has no problem if Rama visits the City Hall, especially when he pays his taxes or for other transactions.

“He can always come back and since this is a public building. We have to respect that this is a public building in the same manner that we are all here as private citizens. He can always come back as a private citizen,” Garcia said.

Garcia also refused to comment on the statement of suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell that Rama would be coming back as City Mayor.

He said that it would be better for the Office of the Ombudsman or the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to speak.

“For me, it is really a settled matter…Kung naay angay nga istorya pa, it should be the Ombudsman and the DILG,” Garcia said.

On Monday, the portraits of Garcia were already put up at the mayor’s office replacing the portraits of Rama, located specifically outside the conference room.

Rama has been permanently disqualified from holding any government position after the Office of the Ombudsman found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.

In an order dated September 9, 2024, and obtained by media on Thursday, October 3, the Ombudsman ruled that Rama’s acts of nepotism, specifically the hiring of his wife’s two brothers as casual employees in City Hall, violated multiple provisions of the Civil Service rules.

The ruling includes his dismissal from service, cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, except accrued leave credits, and permanent disqualification from government reemployment. | with a report from Pia Piquero

