Lapu-Lapu City honors 12 drug-cleared barangays

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —- Twelve barangays were recognized for being drug-cleared during the celebration of the Drug Awareness and Prevention Campaign in Lapu-Lapu City.

Barangays Sta. Rosa, San Vicente, Caubian, Calawisan, Pangan-an, Ibo, and Talima each received a cash incentive of P50,000. Meanwhile, barangays Sabang, Baring, Caw-oy, and Tingo were acknowledged for maintaining their drug-cleared status, along with Barangay Caohagan, which was newly declared as a drug-free barangay.

The activity took place after the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, November 11, 2024, led by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

This year’s Drug Awareness, Prevention, and Control (DAPC) program carries the theme, “The Evidence is Clear, Invest in Prevention.”

The event aimed to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of illegal drug use and to encourage public cooperation in the government’s anti-drug campaign, in line with Presidential Proclamation No. 124, dated November 26, 2001.

In his speech, Chan congratulated the barangays that have made significant efforts in promoting a drug-free community in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Kaning mga barangay nga nagpakita sa ilang dedikasyon sa pagpugong sa illegal nga droga nagpamatuod sa atong katakus ug komitment sa pagsumpo sa problema sa droga. Dili kita mohunong hangtod ang tanan 30 ka barangay sa Lapu-Lapu City mahimong gawasnon sa droga,” Chan said.

Chan also directed the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) headed by Garry Lao, and all 30 barangays, to continue efforts in eradicating illegal drugs in the city.

“Hinay-hinay nato nga nalimpyo ug nahimong drug-cleared and pipila ka mga barangay ug kasamtangan nga nagpabilin kini nga drug-cleared hangtod karon. And today, I proudly announce, nga dugang lain na usab nga mga barangay ang atong pasidunggan human sila gideklara nga drug-cleared by PDEA,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP