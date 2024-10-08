Pastor Apollo Quiboloy files COC for senator

MANILA, Philippines — Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing criminal raps, filed a certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator in the 2025 polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Tuesday.

According to Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, Quiboloy’s legal counsel Mark Tolentino filed his COC.

“He filed through an authorized representative, so his COC was accepted because an authorized representative filed,” Laudiangco said in Filipino in a chance interview.

Quiboloy is currently facing child abuse and human trafficking cases before the Davao City and Pasig City courts, respectively.

He is also facing several criminal charges in the United States, including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

ALSO READ:

New testimony: Quiboloy sexual victims as young as 12 years old

Quiboloy: How did he land on FBI’s most-wanted list?

Quiboloy’s surrender an ‘ultimate sacrifice’ – lawyer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP