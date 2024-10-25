Froilan Saludar to face undefeated Colombian in Dubai

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Froilan “The Sniper” Saludar is set to face a formidable challenge on November 15 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Saludar will take on unbeaten Colombian prospect Williams Flores for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) International Bantamweight title in a fight card promoted by Dubai-based Kings Corner Boxing.

A seasoned veteran known for his punching power, Saludar aims to revitalize his career after an eighth-round knockout loss to Japan’s Keita Kurihara in January.

In that highly anticipated rematch at NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu, both the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific bantamweight titles were on the line.

The loss was a setback for Saludar, who had previously defeated Kurihara with a swift, first-round knockout in their initial bout in Japan for the OPBF title.

After bouncing back with a second-round knockout win against fellow Filipino Reymark Taday in August, Saludar is now seeking a more defining victory to reestablish his standing in the sport.

With a professional record of 35 wins (25 KOs), eight losses, and one draw, the 35-year-old Filipino is determined to prove he remains a force in the bantamweight division.

His opponent, 25-year-old Flores, holds an undefeated record of 18-0, with 13 wins coming by knockout.

Although all of Flores’ fights have taken place in Colombia, his Dubai debut presents an opportunity to showcase his skills on an international stage.

Facing an experienced contender like Saludar will be a major test for Flores as he seeks to demonstrate his ability to compete with the division’s elite.

For Saludar, this matchup is a chance to measure himself against a rising younger talent, while Flores aims to solidify his reputation by overcoming a seasoned former title challenger.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP