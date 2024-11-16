Pagasa: Pepito now a super typhoon

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) intensified into a super typhoon on Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph and gusts reaching 230 kph.

According to the 10 a.m. update from Pagasa, Pepito was located 215 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, and was moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

Pagasa said Pepito further intensified from typhoon to super typhoon at 8 a.m. Saturday, November 16. The state meteorologist explained that a cyclone is categorized as a super typhoon once its maximum wind speeds reach or exceed 185 kph.

Pagasa said in its 8 a.m. bulletin that Pepito will turn into a super typhoon before landfall in Catanduanes either Saturday evening or Sunday early morning (Nov. 17).

Pagasa already hoisted Signal No. 3 over parts of the Bicol Region and the provinces of Northern and Eastern Samar.

The state weather agency said Pepito will cross the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region before emerging at the West Philippine Sea. Pepito is anticipated to leave Philippine area of responsibility by Monday, November 18.

Earlier, Pagasa said it may raise up to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 for the super typhoon. Currently, the super typhoon’s wind signals cover areas from Luzon to Mindanao.

As of 10 a.m., November 16, different wind signals remain in effect, as follows:

TCWS No. 3

Luzon

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Tiwi, Malinao)

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma)

Easternmost portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)

Visayas

Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan)

Northernmost portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad)

TCWS No. 2

Luzon

Rest of Camarines Sur

Rest of Albay

Rest of Sorsogon

Ticao Island

Camarines Norte

Northeastern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands

Visayas

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan)

Northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan)

Rest of Northern Samar

TCWS No. 1

Luzon

Rest of Masbate including Burias Island

Marinduque

Romblon

Rest of Quezon

Laguna

Rizal

Cavite

Batangas

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Isabela

Mainland Cagayan

Pangasinan

La Union

Ilocos Sur

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Visayas

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Samar

Biliran

Northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatgon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag)

Northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago)

Northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

Northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)

Mindanao

Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

