Pagasa: Pepito now a super typhoon
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) intensified into a super typhoon on Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kph and gusts reaching 230 kph.
According to the 10 a.m. update from Pagasa, Pepito was located 215 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, and was moving west-northwest at 25 kph.
Pagasa said Pepito further intensified from typhoon to super typhoon at 8 a.m. Saturday, November 16. The state meteorologist explained that a cyclone is categorized as a super typhoon once its maximum wind speeds reach or exceed 185 kph.
Pagasa said in its 8 a.m. bulletin that Pepito will turn into a super typhoon before landfall in Catanduanes either Saturday evening or Sunday early morning (Nov. 17).
Pagasa already hoisted Signal No. 3 over parts of the Bicol Region and the provinces of Northern and Eastern Samar.
The state weather agency said Pepito will cross the Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region before emerging at the West Philippine Sea. Pepito is anticipated to leave Philippine area of responsibility by Monday, November 18.
Earlier, Pagasa said it may raise up to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 for the super typhoon. Currently, the super typhoon’s wind signals cover areas from Luzon to Mindanao.
As of 10 a.m., November 16, different wind signals remain in effect, as follows:
TCWS No. 3
Luzon
Catanduanes
Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Tiwi, Malinao)
Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma)
Easternmost portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz)
Visayas
Eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Laoang, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Catubig, Pambujan)
Northernmost portion of Eastern Samar (San Policarpo, Arteche, Oras, Jipapad)
TCWS No. 2
Luzon
Rest of Camarines Sur
Rest of Albay
Rest of Sorsogon
Ticao Island
Camarines Norte
Northeastern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands
Visayas
Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan)
Northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Tarangan, Motiong, Gandara, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Paranas, Hinabangan, San Sebastian, Pagsanghan)
Rest of Northern Samar
TCWS No. 1
Luzon
Rest of Masbate including Burias Island
Marinduque
Romblon
Rest of Quezon
Laguna
Rizal
Cavite
Batangas
Metro Manila
Zambales
Bataan
Bulacan
Pampanga
Tarlac
Nueva Ecija
Aurora
Quirino
Nueva Vizcaya
Isabela
Mainland Cagayan
Pangasinan
La Union
Ilocos Sur
Ilocos Norte
Abra
Apayao
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Benguet
Visayas
Rest of Eastern Samar
Rest of Samar
Biliran
Northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatgon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Abuyog, Javier, City of Baybay, Mahaplag)
Northeastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago)
Northernmost portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands
Northernmost portion of Iloilo (Carles)
Mindanao
Northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)
