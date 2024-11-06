Cristian Araneta returns on Dec. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-ranked Cebuano boxer Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta will make his much-awaited return on December 11.

This was officially unveiled by the Omega Pro Sports International’s Andrew Singco who said that Araneta will fight on the said date at the Omega Boxing Gym in Tingub, Mandaue City.

Araneta will headline the “Kumbati 18” fight card, but his opponent is yet to be announced.

The bout will mark the return of Araneta who has been sidelined for almost a year after suffering a severe left wrist injury after winning a world title eliminator last January 24 against Arvin Magramo in their IBF world light flyweight eliminator at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Tune-up fight

According to Singco, they are currently negotiating for an Indonesian boxer to fight Araneta, but they haven’t reached an agreement yet.

He added that this will be a tune-up fight for Araneta to assess if he’s fully recovered from his wrist injury that hampered his world title bid this year.

Despite this setback, Araneta remains the No.1 contender in the IBF light flyweight division which has Masamichi Yabuki of Japan as its current champion.

Besides the IBF, Araneta is also ranked No. 6 in the WBA and No. 8 in the WBO.

Araneta, 29, a native of Borbon town in northern Cebu, boasts a record of 24 wins with 19 knockouts and two defeats.

His first world title shot came in 2021 against former world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga where he lost via unanimous decision.

