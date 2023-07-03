The Choobi Choobi Dining Experience: Passion for People and Good Food

In the bustling culinary landscape of Cebu, one name has captured the hearts and palates of many: Choobi Choobi. This beloved family-oriented casual dining restaurant has become a household name, serving delightful fusion Filipino comfort food that leaves customers returning for more. Let us delve into the rich stories of the restaurant and appreciate its growth in the business as it comes close to celebrating a decade in the industry.

Now, on its 10th anniversary, we thank the Lord for still trying to compete in this very competitive market. And I’d like to invite everybody to experience the new Choobi Choobi Parkmall, which is already upscale, but we will still maintain our prices to the best of our abilities, with the best value for your money. Constantine “Stan” Tanchan CEO, Choobi Choobi

From Shrimp Farmer to Culinary Entrepreneur: Stan’s Journey

Choobi Choobi’s humble beginnings are deeply rooted in Constantine “Stan” Tanchan’s passion for food and business. Having started as a shrimp farmer, Stan dedicated 35 years to the industry. However, his love for cooking and a desire to share his culinary creations with others led him to pursue formal culinary training in 2005. With a unique combination of expertise in shrimp and culinary skills, he took a leap of faith and ventured into the restaurant business, establishing Choobi Choobi a decade ago.

A Family Legacy, the meaning behind Choobi Choobi

The restaurant’s name, Choobi Choobi, holds a special meaning for Stan, derived from the Fukien word “to enjoy.” It pays homage to his Chinese heritage and his grandfather, who was the original foodie in the family. Whenever his grandfather savored a delicious meal, he would exclaim “Choobi Choobi” with joy. Inspired by his grandfather’s spirit and their shared love for food, Tanchan named the restaurant Choobi Choobi as a heartfelt tribute. The name’s unique charm and easy recall have contributed significantly to the brand’s popularity in the restaurant industry.

Unveiling a New Look at the Parkmall Branch

Choobi Choobi is about to unveil its newly renovated Parkmall branch, showcasing a harmonious blend of modern aesthetics and warm ambiance. The upscale interiors and welcoming environment create a delightful atmosphere for customers to enjoy their dining experience. Despite the enhancements, Choobi Choobi remains committed to serving reasonably priced food. The brand understands the importance of adapting to changing market demands without compromising its authenticity and mantra of giving the best value for its customers’ hard-earned money.

“This is very sentimental for me because it has been 10 years, and the journey had ups and downs, especially during the pandemic when the restaurant industry suffered. And now, on its 10th anniversary, we thank the Lord for still trying to compete in this very competitive market. And I’d like to invite everybody to experience the new Choobi Choobi Parkmall, which is already upscale, but we will still maintain our prices to the best of our abilities, with the best value for your money,” Stan said.

Introducing New Concepts, Embracing a Promising Future

Looking towards the future, Choobi Choobi has exciting plans to introduce concept restaurants that delve into Chinese and Spanish cuisine. These upcoming ventures will showcase the brand’s innovative approach to exploring new flavors and more brands for people to enjoy that will be affordable. Through these new concepts, Choobi Choobi aims to provide customers with a diverse culinary experience, offering them a taste of different cultures, but people will be really comfortable spending.

Constantine Tanchan envisions Choobi Choobi as not just a restaurant but a culinary destination that celebrates tradition and innovation. With its rich history, personal touch, and commitment to evolving with the changing times, Choobi Choobi continues to make its mark in the local culinary scene. As his passion drives the brand forward, food enthusiasts can anticipate a future filled with exciting flavors and delightful experiences at Choobi Choobi and its upcoming concept restaurants.

Whether you’re a loyal customer or a first-time visitor, Choobi Choobi promises to deliver a dining experience that satisfies your cravings, ignites your taste buds, and creates cherished memories. Come and embark on a culinary journey with Choobi Choobi—a celebration of food, family, and the joy of “lingaw lingaw kaon!”

ADVERTORIAL

Parkmall Petfest now on its 6th year