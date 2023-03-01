PHLPost warns public of scammers impersonating a Post Office employee

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) issued another warning to the public to be aware of scammers impersonating a Post Office employee who will call or message using a telephone/Mobile Phone, E-mail, Facebook, video messaging, and other online platforms purposely to deceive the public that they have an alleged parcel to claim at the Post Office.

The Post Office has been receiving reports lately on scam incidents through online, email, SMS and calls. Scammers are allegedly using fake accounts in social media, emails, text messages or phone calls to lure victims of the supposed unclaimed package at its branches. Some would even pose as postal employees.

Bogus tracking numbers of packages and other documents are also sent to the victims to make the transaction look legitimate. These documents can be validated with the Post Office.

“The public is warned not to fall victim to scammers posing as Post Office employees. They are not authorized to transact or solicit information from the public. Do not give personal information, and entertain these scammers. If a tracking number was given, please verify first, using the PHLPost Tracking System found on its Official Website. If the mail was sent to the Post Office, the tracking number should be nine (9) digits, with the last two letters being PH”, the Post Office said in a statement.

The scammers are employing several tactics to gain access to personal information or other similar means. These fraudulent means include harassment, saying that their ‘unusual” package is being held at the Police Station and Post Office because of illegal content.

As a precautionary measure, the scams can easily be spotted: (1) if the scammer fails to provide the address of their office; and (2) if they insist that you pay through online banks and money remittances.

The public is advised to be careful in dealing with suspicious notifications and individuals asking for money. They may call the Post Office helpdesk, Tel. 8288-7678, through email at [email protected] or send us a message at Post Office Facebook page, or track your item at Post Office Website via www.phlpost.gov.ph.

Victims of online scams are also advised to report the incidents to the cybercrime offices of the Philippine National Police or National Bureau of Investigation.

