DBTC Greywolves clinch four-peat title with 3-1 win SHS-AdC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves reaffirmed their dominance in Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school football, securing their fourth consecutive title with a decisive 3-1 victory over their archrivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, on Sunday morning, December 1, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This championship triumph extends the Greywolves’ remarkable reign, marking them as a true powerhouse in CESAFI high school football.

Yet, the path to glory was anything but easy, as they faced a determined Magis Eagles squad— the same team they overcame in last season’s finals.

DBTC wasted no time, with Mark Anthony Talingting setting the tone early by netting a goal in the fourth minute.

Razi Gabrielle Baguio followed suit with a strike in the 20th minute, doubling their lead. Ziehron Ezekielle Lao then delivered a crucial third goal in the 48th minute, giving the Greywolves a commanding 3-0 advantage.

Despite the uphill battle, the Magis Eagles showed resilience.

Marco Angelou Ouano salvaged pride for SHS-AdC with a well-executed goal in the 78th minute, preventing a shutout and demonstrating the team’s fighting spirit.

While the Magis Eagles fell short, they didn’t leave empty-handed.

Jared Willy Almendras earned the “Top Scorer” award for his exceptional season performance, while teammate James Lowell Comon was recognized as the “Best Defender.”

For the Greywolves, John Lexter Conde shone brightly, earning the “Most Valuable Player” honor and the “Best Midfielder” award. Additionally, Glendale Bontuyan’s stellar goalkeeping earned him the “Best Goalkeeper” title.

