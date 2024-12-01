Gentallan captures PBF minimumweight title with TKO victory

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable showcased his power and precision to claim the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title with a fourth-round technical knockout win over Rodel Sasan in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 18” Saturday night at the Booy Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The 26-year-old Gentallan demonstrated why he’s considered one of PMI’s brightest prospects, forcing Sasan to retire on his stool after a relentless fourth-round assault.

With this victory, he improves to 11 wins, including six knockouts, extending his current winning streak to four.

READ: Kumong Bol-Anon 18: Gentallan ready to fight Sasan for PBF title

From the opening bell, Gentallan controlled the pace, landing sharp jabs and precise combinations that kept Sasan on the defensive.

POWERFUL COMBINATIONS

Despite being pressed and absorbing some heavy blows in the second round, Gentallan’s composure and resilience shone through as he countered with powerful combinations that rocked Sasan and shifted the momentum.

READ: Gentallan takes on Indonesian toughie in Kumong Bol-Anon 15 co-main event

In the third round, Gentallan’s dominance intensified. He dictated the tempo with a series of crisp jabs and well-timed combinations, leaving Sasan visibly stunned. Both fighters briefly slipped on the canvas, but Gentallan’s focus remained unbroken.

By the fourth round, Gentallan’s relentless attack to the head and body overwhelmed Sasan. During the break, Sasan sensed that his impending knockout looms, decided to quit on his stool, securing Gentallan’s victory by technical knockout. This defeat drops Sasan’s record to 8-6-1.

In the co-main event, Angilou Dalogdog (10-0, 4 KOs) maintained his unbeaten record with a fifth-round TKO over Francis Jay Diaz (8-9-1, 1 KO). Another PMI standout, Richard Laspona (7-0, 5 KOs), continued his winning ways, defeating former world title challenger Vergilio Silvano (21-18-2, 12 KOs) by fifth-round TKO.

Rounding out the night, Datu Adam (2-0, 2 KOs) made quick work of Anthony Galigao (10-24, 5 KOs), scoring a first-round knockout.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP