Nic Cabañero ends “Mythical Five” season with Final Four exit

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City’s pride Nic Cabañero concluded his impressive UAAP Season 87 campaign with a loss to the favored University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 78-69, in the Final Four on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

That game capped Cabañero’s stellar campaign that helped steer the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers into the UAAP Season 87 Final Four which ultimately earned him the coveted “Mythical Five” award with teammate Mo Tounkara.

Despite the loss, Cabanero’s contributions stood out. He tallied 12 points alongside teammates Kyle Paranada and Gelo Crisostomo.

However, Cabanero struggled with his shooting, going 4-of-13 from the field, a reflection of UP’s relentless defense.

The second-seeded Fighting Maroons overcame early challenges and relied on a dominant third quarter to secure their spot in their fourth consecutive UAAP Finals appearance.

After trailing 34-40, UP launched a crucial 21-4 run, led by Harold Alarcon and Reyland Torres, to seize a 55-44 advantage late in the third frame.

UST fought back, cutting the deficit to four, 58-62, with just under seven minutes left in the game.

However, UP responded with a decisive surge, as Alarcon, Francis Lopez, and Quentin Millora-Brown helped rebuild an 11-point cushion, ultimately sealing the win.

Alarcon finished with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. Lopez also notched 16 points, while Millora-Brown anchored UP’s defense with 19 rebounds and four blocks, adding nine points.

For UST, Forthsky Padrigao’s ejection in the fourth quarter added to their struggles. He received his second unsportsmanlike foul after an elbow incident, compounding the Tigers’ uphill battle.

Cabanero’s Mythical Five recognition crowns a stellar season where he averaged impressive 16.29 points across 14 games, demonstrating his leadership and scoring prowess.

