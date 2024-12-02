Pagasa: 1 to 2 cyclones may enter PAR in December

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said on Sunday that 1 to 2 tropical cyclones might enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in December.

In a 4 p.m. weather forecast, Ana Clauren-Jorda, state weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that the public should prepare for potential tropical cyclones that might hit the country during the holiday season.

“One to two storms could potentially enter our area of responsibility, where there is a high chance of landfall or impact on land if we monitor a tropical cyclone or typhoon that could affect our country,” Jorda explained in Filipino.

Jorda clarified that Pagasa is not monitoring any low-pressure area or tropical cyclone that will affect the country in the next three to five days.

“That’s why, if we have a weather disturbance under observation, let us stay updated and alert, even during the Christmas or vacation season. We must remain prepared and vigilant in case a tropical cyclone or typhoon is being monitored in our country,” she added.

Based on Pagasa’s reports, the country has recorded six tropical cyclones starting October: Kristine (international name: Trami), Leon (international name: Kong-rey), Marce (international name: Yinxing), Nika (international name: Toraji), Ofel (international name: Usagi), and Pepito (international name: Man-yi)

