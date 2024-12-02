SUGBU Bowlers shine in the 13th CETBA National Open Championships

cdn mobile

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 02,2024 - 07:16 PM

sugbu

Rey Velarde stands on top of the podium during the awarding ceremony. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) showcased their winning form at the 13th Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA) National Bowling Tour National Open Tenpin Bowling Championships, held over the weekend at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The powerhouse team achieved multiple podium finishes, highlighted by Rey Velarde’s stellar, title-clinching victory in the Open Masters division.

Velarde dominated the competition, defeating CETBA’s Ronnan Barredo in a commanding championship match. He delivered a near-flawless performance, scoring 210-180 and 251-164 across two decisive games.

He advanced to the finals after finishing second in the 35-man qualifying round with an impressive 1,947 pinfalls, trailing only Barredo’s 2,032.

In the stepladder semifinals, Velarde edged out fellow SUGBU teammate and eventual third-placer Jomar Jumapao, who also represented Bowler X, with a solid 217-171 victory.

sugbu

Richard Turner and Vivian Padawan join the Senior Masters finals champion on the podium during the awarding ceremony. | Contributed photo

In the Senior Masters division, SUGBU’s Richard Turner claimed the runner-up trophy, scoring 1,501 pinfalls, including standout games of 220 and 244.

His teammate, Vivian Padawan, secured third place with 1,492 pinfalls, her best performance being a 200-pin game in the fourth round. The title went to Pat Mendoza of the Bacolod Monday Bowlers Club, who topped the eight-game series with 1,536 pinfalls.

Mark Hodgkinson, representing both the Sugarlane Tenpin Association Inc. (STAI) and SUGBU, finished as the Associate Masters runner-up with 1,497 pinfalls.

sugbu

Mark Hodgkinson and Rene Ceniza join Associate Masters finals champion Jefferson Tan on the podium. | Contributed photo

His top performances included a 224-pin third round and consistent scores of 200 and 202 in the final rounds. Fellow SUGBU bowler Rene Ceniza rounded out the podium, placing third with 1,479 pinfalls, highlighted by a 210-pin game in the third round.

Jefferson Tan of CETBA claimed the Associate Masters title with 1,521 pinfalls, capping off an intense and competitive tournament.

